Chris Stapleton Performs Gorgeous New Ballad ‘Either Way’ On ‘The Voice’ Finale

Courtesy of NBC

With his acoustic guitar and dimmed light, Chris Stapleton took ‘The Voice’ stage and gave a stunning, tear-jerking performance of his newest single ‘Either Way.’ We’re not crying… you’re crying.

Chris Stapleton, 39, is the definition of pure musical talent. The singer-songwriter performed his latest, heart-wrenching hit “Either Way” on the May 23 finale of The Voice and had us feeling all the feels. “We go to work, we go to church, we fake a perfect life,” Chris sang his soulful ballad from his newest album, From a Room: Volume 1. With his long, signature beard and cowboy hat, Chris was surrounded by dimmed, burning spotlights as he perfectly strummed his guitar and belted out his newest single in his incredible, raspy southern drawl. Chills.

Just the day before, The Voice finalist Jesse Larson debuted a Chris Stapleton original titled “Woman,” and had the entire audience on their feet swaying to the emotional ballad. Jesse, who is on Adam Levine‘s team, noted it was an “honor” to sing Chris’s song and said it make him think of his wife. “You know I hate to see you cry and hurt, and what you want is what you deserve, and it’s what I’ve got to give,” Chris penned in the gorgeous song. This wasn’t the first time Jesse took inspiration from Chris! He also sang his hit “I Was Wrong”during the Top 4 performances and took the stage with “Tennessee Whiskey” during the instant save.

Others vying for the title of The Voice Season 12 winner is Lauren Duski of Team Blake Shelton, who also had a performance with country group Little Big Town on the finale. Chris Blue from Team Alicia Keys performed a tear-jerking rendition of “Everybody Hurts” with Usher in light of the Manchester attack. Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, Zedd and Alessia Cara also performed on the final show! It was one for the books!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Chris Stapleton’s performance on The Voice? Let us know!

