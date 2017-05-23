Sir Roger Moore Dead: Jamie Lee Curtis & More Stars Mourn The Late ‘James Bond’ Actor

Rex/Shutterstock

For some fans, Sir Roger Moore was the definitive ‘James Bond,’ and the news of his passing on May 23 left them completely shaken. Jamie Lee Curtis, Dean Cain and more stars mourned the ‘Moonraker’ actor’s death, sending love to the man who brought their favorite British spy to life.

Sir Roger Moore, 89, played the iconic character in seven movies over a span of twelve years, making him the longest running James Bond actor in the role. So, it wasn’t surprising that after Roger died on May 23 following a battle with cancer, many mourned both the beloved actor and the character. Kris Jenner, 61, was one of the first to share her sadness over the news of Roger’s death. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star called him “the ultimate James Bond” before sending thoughts and prayers with his family during their time of loss.

Roger’s fellow Englishman, director Edgar Wright, 43, mourned Roger’s death by calling him “a lovely, funny [and] warm person to boot.” The Baby Driver director said that Roger, like for many movie fans, was Edgar’s “first Bond.” Film writer and renowned media critic Scott Weinberg pointed out that while Roger may not have been in the best Bond movies, he was always a joy to watch.

Roger was the third actor to play James Bond (fourth, if you count the 1967 Casino Royal movie that wasn’t made by Eon Productions, the company that exclusively makes the Bond movies.) He may have been the first, as he had been approached to play the character earlier in his career, but his success on the shows The Saint and The Persuaders took up too much of his time, according to The Guardian. After Sean Connery, 86, stepped down following Diamonds Are Forever in 1971, Roger stepped into the role for 1972’s Live and Let Die.

The ultimate James Bond… so sad to hear that Roger Moore has passed away. Thoughts and prayers are with his family…🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/2iU7pl78uG — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) May 23, 2017

RIP Sir Roger Moore. My first Bond and one of the first actors that I loved as a kid. And a lovely, funny, warm person to boot. Farewell. — edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 23, 2017

Tony & Sir Roger Moore were funny in The Persuaders. Already so sad this day. Children. Innocents. Hands held out 2 those affected. #allies pic.twitter.com/WsYkf6a61V — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 23, 2017

💔 #RIP Sir Roger Moore. It was an honor to know you, sir. pic.twitter.com/Uoq4ewczoM — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) May 23, 2017

RIP Sir Roger Moore. The car that turned into a sub in The Spy Who Loved Me blew my mind as a kid. — James Wan (@creepypuppet) May 23, 2017

Roger Moore was the Bond of my childhood. Some of those movies weren't so great, but Mr. Moore always was. — Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) May 23, 2017

“Being eternally known as Bond has no downside,” Roger Moore told The Guardian. “People often call me ‘Mr Bond’ when we’re out and I don’t mind a bit. Why would I?” After his turn in the role was over in 1985, he took a five-year break from acting, returning in 1990. His post-Bond roles were sparse, appearing in The Man Who Wouldn’t Die, Boat Trip and a noted cameo in the Spice Girl’s 1997 movie, Spice World. Outside of the acting world, Roger dedicated a lot of his time and resources to humanitarian work, acting a UNICEF goodwill ambassador in 1991. It seemed he wanted to save the world for real.

Our thoughts continue to go out to Roger’s family, friends and fans during their time of loss.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.