Cleveland Cavaliers Vs. Boston Celtics Game 4 Live Stream: Watch The NBA Playoffs

Rex/Shutterstock

The Boston Celtics stunned the Cleveland Cavaliers by winning Game 3. Now, they’ll look to even the score in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 23. Tipoff is around 8:30 PM ET so tune in to see what goes down.

After the Cleveland Cavaliers completely demolished the Boston Celtics in a historic blowout, many fans had given up on Boston. Well, the reports of the Celtics elimination had been greatly exaggerated, as Boston bounced back in Game 3 to stun the world. It came down the final seconds, when Avery Bradley, 26, sunk the game winning 3-pointer. Boston walked out of the Quicken Loans Arena with a 111-108 victory, putting the series 2-1. Game 4 will take place at the Q, so can Boston go back-to-back and even up the series?

After the Cavs obliterated the Celtics, 130-86, in Game 2, it didn’t seem like Boston could stand a chance against LeBron James, 32, Tristan Thompson, 26, and the rest of the Cleveland squad. Yet, LeBron had the worst performance of the 2017 playoffs (and his worst performance in years.) He only scored 11 points, his lowest offensive numbers since he put up just seven points since May 28, 2014. He was with the Miami Heat, if that’s any indication just how long it’s been. He also went scoreless in a playoff fourth quarter for the second time in his career. Add all this together, and it’s no wonder the Cavs blew a 21-point lead to lose the game.

“I mean, he’s human, so he’s going to have a nice like this,” Tyronn Lue, 40, the Cavaliers coach, said after the game, per ESPN. LeBron was certainly not in the mood to talk after the game, and when a reporter tried to get to the bottom of LeBron’s poor performance, King James shrugged. “What more do you want me to say,” he said, before snapping at the reporter, insinuating that the person was only there to stir up trouble. Damn.

Of course, LeBron’s not the only player on the team. The Cavs gave up 61 points in the second half, and while Kevin Love, 28, went on a tear, scoring 22 points in the first half, most of the Cavalier offense took half-the-night off. Thus, the series is now 2-1. If Cleveland returns to form and plays like the team that beat Boston by more than 40 points in Game 2, then Boston might leave Cleveland just one game away from total elimination.

Who do you want to win this series, HollywoodLifers?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.