Brad Pitt Getting His Sexy Back On In All White At ‘War Machine’ Premiere In Tokyo

REX/Shutterstock

DILF alert! Brad Pitt has got his hotness back in spades, as he shined like the Hollywood hunk he is at the ‘War Machine’ premiere in Tokyo on May 23. We’ve got the pics where he’s finally back to looking like the massive movie star that he is.

Welcome back Brad Pitt‘s hotness! It sure has been awhile since he brought it out and boy oh boy have we missed seeing the actor look movie star gorgeous. He finally has clothes that fit his new slimmed down body and wore a sexy all-white ensemble to the Tokyo premiere of his new Netflix movie War Machine. He managed to put together a white t-shirt and a white unbuttoned shirt over it with a white blazer and matching slacks. On anyone else this look might seem ridiculous, but Brad, 53, has so much confidence and style that he absolutely rocked it. He even had on white kicks to top off the outfit.

The superstar wore lavender tinted shades, but everyone could still see his sparkling eyes and he looked SO happy to be in front of cheering fans. He is absolutely beloved in Japan, starring in TV commercials that we don’t see here in the U.S. His reception was so incredibly warm that the Fury star was grinning from ear to ear as he talked to the audience, even smiling and posing for selfies with lucky members of the crowd.

This is the most joyful Brad has looked in months and it’s so great to see the hunk back in his old form. He was a virtual recluse ever since Angelina Jolie, 41, filed for divorce from him back in Sept. 2016 and sought sole custody of their six kids. He looked miserable at the Nov. 2016 premiere of Allied, and made sparse appearances since, such as introducing the film Moonlight in Jan. at the 2017 Golden Globes. This is the first time he has really worked a red carpet since his split and he seemed to love every minute of the adoration he was getting from his fans. We’re so glad to see him back in action being a super hot movie star again.

HollywoodLifers, do you think this is the best Brad’s looked in a while? Do you like his white suit?