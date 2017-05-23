Blake Shelton Gives Gwen Stefani The Sweetest Kiss After ‘The Voice’ Finale — New PDA Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Aww! Blake Shelton celebrated ‘The Voice’ finale by giving girlfriend and co-judge Gwen Stefani a big ‘ol smooch! Gwen posted the sweetest pic of their PDA, and it’s so cute we can’t stand it.

These two keep proving that they’re the cutest couple in Hollywood. Gwen Stefani, 46, and Blake Shelton, 40, were loving life after the finale of The Voice on May 22, and loving on each other! Gwen posted a cute pic on Instagram when the show ended, a closeup of Blake giving her a peck on the lips while she looked into the camera. What a way to commemorate another awesome season of their show! We’re as obsessed with this couple as the day they started dating!

Gwen and Blake are more in love than ever, and that was made abundantly clear at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on May 21. When Blake won the coveted Top Country Artist Award, he said that he was “already the luckiest guy in the room” before winning, because he had Gwen as his date. How cute is that? As he got up to walk to the stage, he gave her a big kiss and they hugged. She looked so happy seeing him win!

Later in the show, Gwen — who looked absolutely gorgeous, by the way — presented the Icon Award to Cher, and introduced her insane performance. The camera, of course, panned to Blake for his reaction. He was so enthralled watching her speak up on stage. He couldn’t keep his eyes off her!

❤️ #winner @blakeshelton gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on May 22, 2017 at 11:33am PDT

There have been plenty of affectionate moments between the couple lately that point to them getting more and more serious. Blake took her and two of her sons — Zuma, 8, and Kingston, 10 — on a Mother’s Day fishing trip at Bass Lake, in California on May 13. That’s his version of romance, and Gwen’s certainly been warming up to his lifestyle. She’s worn so much camo lately. The couple and the kids were spotted having dinner after their big day at a little lakeside spot. And just a few days later, Gwen took a snap of her custom Vans slides printed with Blake’s face. That’s devotion.

HollywoodLifers, are Gwen and Blake your favorite celebrity couple? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.