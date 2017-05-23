T.I. & Bernice Burgos: He’ll Have To ‘Shower Her With Love’ For Her To Commit

Courtesy of Instagram

Bernice Burgos isn’t quite ready to make things official with T.I. just yet! Actually, he’s going to have to put a LOT of effort in to get her to commit to an exclusive relationship, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned! Here’s how he can do it.

Things have certainly been heating up between T.I. and Bernice Burgos, but he’s going to have to work a little harder if he wants to take things to the next level. “Bernice thinks T.I.is a boss and she’s extremely attracted to him, but she’s not going to chase after him,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s a strong, successful, highly sought-after woman…not some groupie. If T.I. wants a commitment out of Bernice, he’s going to have to chase her harder and shower her with love and affection. If not, then she’ll move on. So far, he’s saying the right things, but she needs to see more action.”

Although it was originally reported that Bernice was the reason T.I.’s marriage to Tiny ended in Dec 2016, Tiny herself confirmed that the model wasn’t in the picture until after the split. Aside from one sighting at a strip club at the beginning of May, we haven’t seen T.I. and Bernice out together in recent weeks, but considering Tiny’s gone off on Bernice on social media more than once, it’s pretty clear there’s something going on here. However, HollywoodLife.com heard EXCLUSIVELY from a source close to Bernice is super annoyed at being called out for ruining T.I. and Tiny’s marriage.

“Bernice is over people saying she’s a homewrecker and she’s equally tied of Tiny trashing her in the press,” an insider told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Bernice would never get involved with another man who’s married and still sleeping with his wife.” Of course, this situation is very complicated — T.I. and Tiny were together for 15 years and have three kids together. Naturally, they’ve still been spending time together for the sake of the children, so it’s not exactly like he has that much time to devote to giving Bernice the attention she desires. Love isn’t easy!

HollywoodLifers, do you think T.I. will do what Bernice wants so she’ll commit to him?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.