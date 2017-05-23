‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Explains Why She Kept Creepy ‘Whaboom’ Lucas

Image Courtesy of ABC

We’re so confused as to why Rachel Lindsay gave ‘Whaboom’ Lucas a rose at the end of the May 22 premiere of ‘The Bachelorette,’ but during a recent interview, she explained why she decided to keep him around. Watch the video here!

Last night’s episode of The Bachelorette was so wild, but we still can’t get over the fact that Rachel Lindsay decided to give creepy “Whaboom” Lucas a rose. And we’re not alone, so Rachel decided to explain the situation. “I said I wanted to be entertained the first night. So I was expecting nothing to craziness. And you know, Lucas, he was entertaining. As weird as it may have been, he was intriguing to me. And I was curious to find out more about Lucas — not the Whaboom — I wanted to find out more about Lucas … I think the other guys were shocked when Lucas got the rose. I kind of scanned the room a bit, and they were surprised, especially since his name was called last,” Rachel told Yahoo! TV, following the May 23 season premiere.

Sure, Lucas may have been entertaining, but he’s not the sort of entertainment we enjoy. Furthermore, Rachel also told Jimmy Kimmel that producers did not force her to keep Lucas around, as he’s not the only “lunatic” in the house. Therefore, he wasn’t kept around just for ratings. Click here to see more pics from Season 13 of The Bachelorette!

“[Lucas is] gonna be the guy people are gonna love or hate, or love to hate. We’ll see how that shakes out,” host Chris Harrison told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY before the premiere. But now that we’ve watched it, we’ll go with “love to hate.” What about you?

HollywoodLifers, are YOU glad Rachel gave Lucas a rose? Should she have let him go? Tell us how you feel below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.