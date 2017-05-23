Ariana Grande: 1st Victims In Concert Bombing IDed — Young Girls Aged 8 & 18

Courtesy of Instagram

The first identities of the 22 victims killed in the horrific explosion outside Ariana Grande’s concert have been revealed as 8-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos and 18-year-old Georgina Callander.

Hours after an explosion occurred outside Ariana Grande‘s concert in Manchester, England on May 22, names of the victims have started to be confirmed. The incident, which was caused by a possible suicide bomber and killed at least 22 people, was a true tragedy and was made even more horrific by the fact that so many young people were attending the event. The first victim identified was Georgina Callander, an 18-year-old student and Ariana superfan who had been looking forward to attending the show. It was also confirmed that eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos, who went to the Ariana concert with her mother and sister, was killed in the attack.

Ariana’s rep confirmed almost immediately after the attack that she was okay, but obviously, she is completely shaken by this tragedy. The 23-year-old had just left the stage when a nail bomb exploded — the bomber was reportedly waiting by the exit as people tried to run out of the building, TMZ reports. In the aftermath of the attack, Ariana took to Twitter to give her deepest sympathies for what had happened. “broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so sorry,” Ariana tweeted. “i don’t have words.”

The songstress has suspended the remaining European dates of her World tour and is “inconsolable” about what happened. It’s suspected that the man who set off the bomb, a confirmed member of ISIS, died in the explosion, although police confirmed they arrested a 23-year-old man in connection to the attack on May 23.

It breaks my heart to see a fellow #Oncer was affected by this attack! RIP Georgina, my prayers are with you & your loved ones ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/GlP2Ys4bRC — Katrina (@katmtan) May 23, 2017

May your sweet soul rest in peace, Georgina. This beautiful girls life was taken last in Manchester…prayers to her family and friends🙏🏻💜 pic.twitter.com/dBxn5zFRrX — sad shelby (@jaureguisdisney) May 23, 2017

Georgina's mum has just rang me to inform what has happened. I fucking love you Georgina you'll fly high my absolute sunshine 💗💗💗 — skye loves georgina (@rollngstyle) May 23, 2017

Can't believe a girl I went to school with has died, thoughts are with all her family and close friends, RIP Georgina👼🏼x — melissaleck (@melissaleck_) May 23, 2017

