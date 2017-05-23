Ariana Grande Surrounded By Family & BF In Florida: ‘She Just Wants To Be With Loved Ones’

Following the deadly bombing at her concert in Manchester, Ariana Grande rushed back into the arms of Mac Miller in Florida where she was able to reunite with her family and mourn privately.

Ariana Grande, 22, has returned home to Boca Raton, Florida on Tuesday, May 23, reports PEOPLE, after tragedy struck her show and killed 22 at the Manchester Arena in England the previous night. The singer was greeted by family at the airport, including her boyfriend, Mac Miller, 25, according to E! Online. An eyewitness to Ariana’s arrival shared, “When Ariana got off the plane, Mac greeted her on the tarmac with a long hug followed by a kiss. Mac also gave Ariana’s mom a hug. It was a very emotional reunion and they stood talking for a minute before getting into the car. Ariana looked exhausted and like she didn’t get much sleep. She seemed like she just wanted to get home and be with her loved ones.”

As mentioned, Ariana didn’t fly home alone. Her mom, Joan, was by her side as well as her beloved dog, Toulouse. “She can’t believe this happened. She just wants to be with her family and loved ones right now,” a source close to Ariana told PEOPLE, who were the first to report that she had flown home after the tragedy. Although Ariana had a show scheduled for Thursday, May 25 in London, England, her tour has been “suspended” indefinitely as both she and her fans recover from this horrific ordeal.

While Ariana reunites with Mac and her family, the Manchester community and Arianators came together for a vigil at St. Ann’s square at approximately 6pm on Tuesday. Thousands of people reportedly showed up for the event, and pictures show men, women and children of all ages leaving bouquets of flowers. One sign left at the vigil read “We Love You Ariana,” while others held up signs that read, “I [heart] MCR]” — which stands for Manchester. It was truly a beautiful sight to see them all come together, and will hopefully provide some comfort to the community after their devastating exprience.

