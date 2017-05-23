Ariana Stay Strong: Fans Pray For Her After First Photos Show How Devastated She Is

REX/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande’s fans came out in droves on Twitter to support her in her hour of need after a horrible terrorist attack at her Manchester, England concert on May 22 claimed 22 innocent lives. The messages they posted using #ArianaStayStrong are beautiful.

Ariana Grande, 23, is a self-proclaimed “broken” person following the terrifying bombing that occurred at her own concert in Manchester, England on May 22. The horrific terrorist attack left 22 dead and at least 59 injured, among them children, and has rocked the entire world to its very core. Ariana’s rep confirmed she was physically OK almost immediately after news of the explosions broke, but she clearly has not been alright emotionally. Click here to see pictures of the explosion at Ariana’s concert.

The songstress suspended the rest of her world tour and flew back home to Boca Raton, Florida on May 23. In the pictures of her arrival you can see her family, as well as her beau Mac Miller, 25, greet her with hugs and kisses, but Ariana still looked devastated. Her fans saw those heartbreaking photos of her and immediately started reaching out to her using the hashtag #ArianaStayStrong.

Fans posted pictures of Ariana from previous concerts, clips of her singing at shows, and photos of her smiling face. So many were saying what has happened to her is just devastating. “i will never forget this speech. she is the most precious and the cutest human in this world. she deserved so much better,” one fan tweeted. “I hope you are surrounded by family and friends filling you with love, be well, our baby,” another follower wrote. “I hope this is a temporary feeling💔,” another fan tweeted, along with one of the pictures of Ariana looking beaten down as she walked off the plane today.

i will never forget this speech. she is the most precious and the cutest human in this world. she deserved so much better #ArianaStayStrong pic.twitter.com/wgm62K2sIK — yanis (@yanisbelache) May 23, 2017

she's one of the happiest person I've ever know and seems so broken. I can't… #ArianaStayStrong pic.twitter.com/djFoQEdemh — love one another (@mvianx) May 23, 2017

this song has a new meaning now #ArianaStayStrong ♡ pic.twitter.com/8c9THnAe8e — Britt (@sabrinaslovelis) May 23, 2017

.@ArianaGrande I hope you are surrounded by family and friends filling you with love, be well, our baby #ArianaStayStrong pic.twitter.com/WWDByuohX5 — ad loves ariana (@alwayssbutera) May 23, 2017

Ariana is so lucky to have these kinds of fans. The singer has such a loyal, devoted following and that is so important during times like these. The group has been instrumental in helping spread news and offer support following the attack and it is a true testament to the way that music touches people and brings love into the world. We also stand behind you, Ariana. Stay strong!

HollywoodLifers, leave your thoughts and prayers for Ariana and the victims of this horrible attack below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.