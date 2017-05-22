CJ Wallace: 5 Things To Know About Biggie’s Son & New Rising Artist

AP Images

We’re not crying — YOU ARE! CJ Wallace appeared at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on May 21 to honor his late father and legendary hip-hop artist, Notorious B.I.G. After making that emotional speech, fans can’t stop buzzing about the rising artist!

1) May 21 marks a very special day for CJ Wallace.

The 2017 Billboard Awards landed on the same day as what would have been Notorious B.I.G‘s 45th birthday. In honor his late father, CJ Wallace, 20, made a surprise appearance at the Las Vegas award show to thank the audience for all their kind words and prayers over the years. “I know my father is looking down on us tonight, and all of this love and support. My sister and I will continue to carry on his name with tremendous pride and live my life by his words.”

2) He wants to follow in Biggie’s footsteps.

Like his father once did at a young age, CJ is chasing his dreams of becoming the next iconic hip-hop star and rapper. He belongs to a group called CJ & Jaha along with his brother, Jahad Russaw. They have an album coming out sometime this year.

3) In case you didn’t know, he has a famous mother as well.

Biggie’s legacy also lives on wifey Faith Evans. The two were married from 1994 until the year of his heartbreaking death in 1997. The “I’ll Be Missing You” singer honored her late husband in her own way on May 19, by dropping new album King & I that shines a light on his stardom. Her newest project includes a complication of songs with her singing along to Biggie’s vocals.

4) You may have seen CJ in some movies.

Fittingly, the first movie CJ starred in was the Notorious biopic, in which he played the younger version of his father. He also appeared in Everything Must Go opposite world-famous comedian Will Ferrell, and the 2016 flick Kicks.

5) CJ will never forget the moment he found out who his father was.

Because CJ was born seven months after Biggie passed away, he didn’t realize the impact his father had on the music industry until middle school — when all his classmates were listening to him on their headphones. “Older kids would tell me, ‘Man your dad is so cool’ and I would see certain people come to the house. I’m just so used to it now, they’re mom and dad.”

Looking back on one of the best moments of the night, @diddy & CJ Wallace honoring the legendary Biggie Smalls. #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/iFd6Kes6Dm — BillboardMusicAwards (@BBMAs) May 22, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to hear new music from CJ’s rap group? Comment below!

