What’s A Push Party & Should You Throw One Like Beyonce Did?

Courtesy of Beyonce.com

Now that Beyonce & Jay Z have thrown a push party, you can bet they’ll become all the rage. But if you’re not exactly sure what a push party is, you’re not alone! While similar to a baby shower, there are a few key differences — including who’s allowed to come! Find out here if a push party is right for you!

Forget everything you thought you knew about baby showers! Beyonce, 35, threw the most epic party on May 20 to celebrate her pregnancy, and it put the traditional baby shower to shame. In fact, she and Jay Z, 47, even called it something completely different — a push party! Declaring their soiree a “Carter Push Party,” the couple invited family and friends to honor the pregnant celeb, and basically, it was flawless! While we had heard of a push present before — a special gift given to the new mom because giving birth is, well, hard — we weren’t familiar with a push PARTY until now. Here’s what we know:

While a push party is similar to a baby shower, both genders can actually attend, meaning the father of the child — and even his friends — is guaranteed to be there (looking at you, Jay.) Push parties are also held closer to the arrival of the baby than a baby shower is — I mean, did you SEE Beyonce’s massive bump? Essentially, a push party is a more “grown-up” or sophisticated alternative to the traditional baby shower, which usually consists of silly games, cupcakes, and girl talk. Also, a baby shower is typically only held for a mother’s firstborn, but a push party can be for a women’s second or third, etc. It def seems like the Carters chose the perfect type of party for them — and judging by the pics Bey posted, they seemed to have a total blast at the affair.

The event took place in Los Angeles and it was certainly a lavish party as it featured animal-print décor, coordinated outfits — including head wraps, kaftans, and printed dresses — and let’s not forget Beyonce’s bare Henna-covered pregnant belly! There was also a yummy-looking spread for brunch. Talk about classy AF.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you like the idea of a push party better than a traditional baby shower?

