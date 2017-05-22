San Antonio Spurs Vs. Golden State Warriors Game 4 Live Stream: Watch The NBA Playoffs

It might be time to break out the broom, yet again. The Golden State Warriors haven’t lost a single NBA Playoff game yet, and they look to sweep the San Antonio Spurs on May 22. Game 4 kicks off at 9:00 PM ET so don’t miss it!

There was a moment when many though the San Antonio Spurs could do what the Portland Trailblazers and Utah Jazz could not: beat the Golden State Warriors during the 2017 NBA Playoffs. The Dubs have remained golden, sweeping both series with the Blazers and Jazz. Yet, the Spurs – who dispatched the Memphis Grizzlies and the Houston Rockets – could somehow slow down Steph Curry, 29, Kevin Durant, 28, and the rest of the Warriors, right? Well, if they don’t somehow shut down the Dubs in this game, they’ll be swept away like all the others.

The Spurs seemed to be finished when Kawhi Leonard, 25, suffered a left ankle injury in the first game with the Warriors. Kawhi went for a jump shot, and Golden State’s Zaza Pachulia, 33, moved in close, causing Kawhi to land on Zaza’s foot. The awkward landing aggravated the pre-existing injury, which led Spurs coach Gregg Popvich, 68, to blast it as a “dangerous…unsportsmanlike” play, according to ESPN. “Who gives a damn what his intent was? Have you ever heard of manslaughter?”

Gregg’s notoriously brash mouth might have caused more trouble than he intended, because those comments may have stirred up the Spurs fans to harass Zaza (and is wife, an 8-year-old son, 7-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter.) “[Fans] just hear the message, and it’s, ‘OK, Pop said so and now let’s do this.’ It’s just wrong. You’ve got to think and realize. Threaten me, but don’t threaten my wife or say something about my kids. It’s just wrong.”

Pop was clearly upset that his team’s best player was taken out, and he continues to remain on the shelf. However, if the Spurs need any inspiration, perhaps they should look eastward. The Boston Celtics lost Isaiah Thomas, 28, due to a hip injury, but they somehow managed to beat LeBron James, 32, and the Cleveland Cavaliers. If the Celtics can pull off the upset without their star player, why not the Spurs?

