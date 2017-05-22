Golden State Eliminates San Antonio: Warriors Advance To Third-Straight NBA Finals

Rex/Shutterstock

It’s déjà vu all over again. The Golden State Warriors advanced to the NBA Finals for the third consecutive year on May 22, defeating the San Antonio Spurs 129-115. Can anyone stop Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and the rest of the Dubs from taking the title?

The Golden State Warriors are going back-to-back-to-back! The Dubs knocked out the San Antonio Spurs to earn their third trip to the NBA Finals in as many years after winning game four with a 129-115 drubbing, making it a full sweep of their Western Conference Championship series. While Golden State was celebrating, it was bittersweet as the Spurs’ Manu Ginobli, 39, played in what is likely is final NBA game as retirement rumors persist. The four time champ and two time all-star got a standing ovation as he left the game in the fourth quarter to head to the locker room. Even Warriors star Kevin Durant, 28, gave him proper applause.

From the way it looks, the 2017 NBA Finals will be once again the Warriors versus the Cleveland Cavaliers, meaning this may be the first ever “rubber match” in NBA Championship history, according to Philly.com. The Warriors took the first match, beating the Cavs in 2015 in six games. It took LeBron James, 32, seven games to win the second matchup in 2016, leading the Cavs out of a historic 3-1 deficit to give Cleveland their first NBA championship. This third meeting could give the definitive answer as to who’s the better squad: Cleveland or Golden State?

Though, fans shouldn’t count their chickens before they hatch. LeBron James, 32, and crew failed to beat the Boston Celtics in Game 3. Now, it’s likely that King James was having an off night. Yes, the Celtics win gave them a spark of life in the series, but the Cavs remain the favorites to return to the Finals – where they’ll meet the Warriors for the third straight year.

Kevin Durant clapping for Manu Ginobili as he gets a hug from Pop is just all the feels pic.twitter.com/6lqVWSVTuk — Ananth Pandian (@Ananth_Pandian) May 23, 2017

It looks like the Cavaliers-Warriors rivalry is on its way to being one of the biggest in NBA History. It’s like the Celtics’ long-standing rivalry with the Los Angeles Lakers, stemming from the days Larry Bird, 60, and Magic Johnson, 57. Or, perhaps it’s on par with the rivalry Michael Jordan, 54, and the Chicago Bulls had with Isiah Thomas, 56, the Detroit Pistons? Either way this LeBron Vs. Steph on-court feud is going to be fun to watch for the third time, assuming the Cavs get it together to make it to the finals.

Though, it may not be a repeat from 2016. The Warriors cleanly swept the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz and now the Spirs to get to the finals. Assuming the Cavs beat the Celtics, Cleveland swept the Indiana Pacers and the Toronto Raptors, before struggling slightly against the Celtics. Cleveland has cracks in its armors while Golden State remains flawless, leading many to think that the Warriors will win the title. Though, with LeBron in the game, anything can happen.

Are you happy the Warriors are back in the NBA Finals, HollywoodLifers?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.