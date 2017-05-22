Drake & Vanessa Hudgens Get Close At Late Night Dinner After Flirting At BBMAs

Courtesy of ABC

Vanessa Hudgens caught Drake’s eye at the Billboard Music Awards on May 21…and after the show, they continued the party together in Vegas. The former Disney star attended Drizzy’s after-party, and they even went to a cozy late night dinner!

Drake, 30, had a huge night at the Billboard Music Awards on May 21, breaking Adele’s previous record for most wins in year at the show by taking home 13 trophies. Of course, the rapper had a LOT to celebrate, and he did just that by throwing an after-party at Hakkasan Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino following the show. One of the most notable guests at Drizzy’s bash was Vanessa Hudgens, who co-hosted the show alongside Ludacris, because during the telecast, Drake gave her a special shoutout during one of his acceptance speeches.

“I wanna say, Vanessa Hudgens, you look incredible tonight,” the 30-year-old said to the crowd and millions of viewers. Obviously, the High School Musical star was flattered, and she spent more time with Drake during a late night dinner at Hakkasan after the show. There were other celebs, like Kevin Hart and PARTYNEXTDOOR, in attendance, but it definitely seemed like a pretty intimate affair! After the dinner, Drake shut the nightclub down with an epic performance, which included his songs like “One Dance” and “Fake Love.”

Don’t jump the gun on thinking that anything’s going on between Vanessa and Drake, though. After all, she’s been dating Austin Butler since 2011, although he unfortunately couldn’t support her at the BBMAs because he’s currently filming The Shannara Chronicles in Australia. Meanwhile, even though Drake gave Vanessa love at the show, he seemed to really only have eyes for Nicki Minaj, 34, who he sat next to in the front row.

“I’m so glad we found our way back because I love you and I could never ever ever see it any other way,” he gushed about the 34-year-old in the same speech where he complimented Vanessa. The status of Drake and Nicki’s relationship isn’t clear, but it certainly seems like they’re re-connecting on a deeper level!

