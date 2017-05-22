Vanessa Hudgens ‘Flattered’ By Drake’s Flirting At BBMAs: Is Austin Butler Jealous?

REX/Shutterstock

Vanessa Hudgens may be in a serious relationship, but that didn’t stop her from looking totally giddy when Drake piled compliments on her at the Billboard Music Awards on May 21. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY if her beau Austin Butler should be worried!

“Vanessa [Hudgens] was flattered by all the attention showered on her by Drake all night at the BBMAs,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She thinks he is hot, sexy and an amazing rapper. She was surprised and totally caught off guard by all of his very public flirting with her… they even hung out a bit after the show, but that is where it pretty much ended.” The flirting was pretty cute, but the 28-year-old Spring Breakers star does have a pretty big reason why she shouldn’t be pursuing anything further with the 30-year-old “Hotline Bling” singer.

“But she has a man, Vanessa has been loyal and devoted to her boyfriend Austin for years,” the source continued. “If the timing were different, Vanessa would totally be open to spending more time with Drake. However, even though their busy schedules keep them apart, Vanessa is still very much in love and with her boyfriend Austin [Butler].”

Vanessa and the actor have reportedly been together for six years and met on the set of High School Musical. “It’s important to put that other person first,” Austin told Entertainment Tonight at the 2015 MTV Music Video Awards. “If you’re constantly looking for ways that you can make them happy, and they’re constantly looking for ways that they can make you happy, then you kind of lift each other up as much as possible and you can’t go wrong.” Aw! We totally believe that Vanessa and Austin are meant to be and she was just very flattered by Drake’s compliments!

