Vanessa Hudgens Has The Most Insane Stomach Ever — Her Exact Workout

AP Photo

Oh my abs! Our jaws dropped when Vanessa Hudgens showed off her super flat and toned stomach while paying tribute to Cher at the Billboard Awards on May 21. Get her workout routine below!

Vanessa Hudgens looked amazing in many different outfits at the Billboard Awards in Las Vegas (even Drake thought so) but maybe our favorite was this silver number which paid homage to Cher before the Icon’s performance. UM, HER STOMACH. That was the most underrated moment of the night, in my opinion! Vanessa obviously works hard for that toned and tight body — read about her workout routine and diet right here!

She told Women’s Health in April that she loves Yoga, and tries to go three times a week. “I don’t consider it fitness. It’s more like therapy for me,” she said. She also loves SoulCycle. “Put me on a bike in a room with loud music, and I’m happy. It’s like dancing without the stress of worrying if you look good.” She adds that she loves to sit front and center (aka my worst nightmare): “I tend to ride for the teachers. I’m such a performer. I love being in front, because I’ll push myself harder and I’ll give the class energy too. So it’s a win-win.”

As far as her diet, she says a high fat, low (no) carb combination helped her lose 10 pounds. “I eat a whole avocado a day. I need high fats. If I’m not getting enough, my body holds on to calories. We’ve been trained to think that fats are bad, but they’re so good — a source of energy and sustenance that keeps you going through the day. That’s the only way I can not eat carbs.” A typical day means eggs, bacon, and a half of an avocado for breakfast, salad with chicken and avocado for lunch, and grilled salmon or a steak with veggies for dinner. She will eats some almonds as a snack if she gets hungry.

HollywoodLifers, are you obsessed with Vanessa Hudgens’ abs at the Billboard Awards?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.