‘Twin Peaks’ Return Was Confusing AF — But It Brought Back Some Fan Favorites

Well that was… interesting. ‘Twin Peaks’ made its long-awaited return on May 21, with its first two parts, and it didn’t really answer any questions we had going in. Instead, it created more confusion.

We all know that Twin Peaks co-creators David Lynch and Mark Frost have minds unlike any of ours, but the first two parts of the revival were so out there, not even TV critics understand what’s going on. The show opened with a scene from the finale that aired in 1991, with Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) telling Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) she’d see him in 25 years. Granted, we’re a tad over 25 years but here we are, back in the woodsy town. But we’re not the only ones who haven’t seen the town in years — Cooper has been trapped for 25 years inside the Black Lodge’s Red Room, and his doppelganger-ish has been out plotting. He drives around in his Benz, works with conspirators and murders one of them. Are you following? We aren’t either.

So here’s the thing — a show in 1991 is much different than a show in 2017. But David Lynch, not surprisingly, pulls it off once again, making everyone wonder what the heck is going on, why they’re watching this show, and if they will continue. I mean, of course the answer is yes, but will we ever get it? Either way, the best part of the revival was of course seeing familiar faces:

Catherine Coulson arrived as Log Lady once again, after she passed in the original series (her log had a message for Hawk (Michael Horse) naturally); Shelly (Mädchen Amick) returned in one Bang Bang Bar scene; Lucy (Kimmy Robertson) and Andy (Harry Goaz) still work at the sheriff’s department; and Laura’s mother, Sarah (Grace Zabriskie) was also spotted at home drinking and smoking. Also, there’s pie.

