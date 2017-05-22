Trisha Yearwood Crushes National Anthem Before Nashville Predators NHL Playoffs Game

AP Images

Nashville Predators home games are turning into some of the best live music shows around when it comes to superstars singing the National Anthem. For their game six Western Conference final against the Anaheim Ducks, Trisha Yearwood had the honors and we’ve got the video!

The most anticipated moment of the Nashville Predators home games during the NHL playoffs hasn’t necessarily been whether or not they come away with the win. It’s which Music City superstar performs the National Anthem before the match-ups. On May 22 it was Trisha Yearwood, 52, that got to sing Old Glory before a packed house at Bridgestone Arena. So far the stars who get the patriotic honor have kept it secret, but the superstar admitted on Twitter before the show, “My husband spoiled the surprise!! I am singing the National Anthem.” Garth Brooks, 55, was so proud he spilled the beans ahead of time.

These days Trisha spends more time on The Food Network than she does touring, so it was great to hear her lovely voice once again! She looked so youthful, with her hair pulled back in a ponytail while wearing a Predators home jersey. Her version was so simple and flawless that you can hear the crowd singing along with her.

Kelly Clarkson, 35, did the honors byperforming Old Glory before their game four loss on May 18, while Keith Urban, 49, did an incredible rendition ahead of game three. It was the first time in the nearly 25 years that the Aussie has called the U.S. home that he was asked to sing our National Anthem and he couldn’t have been more proud! Carrie Underwood, 34, belted out the Star Spangled Banner during one of the Predators home games in round one of the playoffs, wearing the number 12 jersey of her hubby, Nashville captain Mike Fisher, 36,.

Trisha Yearwood with another awesome rendition of the National Anthem #Preds #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/LhG6VQPZNu — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) May 23, 2017

The series returned to Nashville after their 3-1 road victory in Anaheim that has put them one game away from their first NHL finals in franchise history. They’re up 3-2 going into game six and can eliminate the Ducks with a win at home. The hometown crowds at Bridgestone Arena have been so loud and lively, not to mention filled with country music superstars there to cheer on the team. We’re really pulling for the Predators to make it into the Stanely Cup Finals because that would mean at least two more incredible performances of the National Anthem by country’s greatest stars!

HollywoodLifers, do you think the Predators will take the series and compete for the Stanley Cup?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.