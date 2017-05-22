Tommie Lee Admits That She Used Yung Joc For Revenge On Karlie In ‘L&HH’ Teaser

Image Courtesy of VH-1

Collateral damage? Tommie Lee meets up with Yung Joc to talk about their relationship in our EXCLUSIVE teaser clip for ‘L&HH: Atlanta.’ While getting a few things off her chest, Tommie admits she used him to get back at Karlie Redd!

No shame in her game! Tommie Lee, 32, kept it 100 with Yung Joc, 34, while meeting with him privately for the first time since the drama that took place at his comedy show. “I did intentionally start kicking it with you with the intention of pissing a b*tch off,” she explained in HollywoodLife.com‘s EXCLUSIVE teaser clip for the May 22 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. It’s clear she’s talking about her longtime nemesis Karlie Redd, 39. She adds, “That was wrong to use you. She was dead wrong for kicking it with Scrapp [Deleon] and you gotta get her back.”

Joc also spilled the tea on his feelings, explaining how he met up with Karlie after she and Sina Bina spotted him hanging with Tommie. “Karlie pulled up on me and we had a heart to heart,” he confessed. “I realize we all make mistakes, but I’m at the point where I’m tired of playing. I feel like we ended on good terms. One thing I did agree to is to go to Karlie’s grand opening.” Tommie was shocked that he forgave her so easily, asking him why he’s getting back with her, while also noting that she understands because it’s “quick and easy.” Still, she said it’s not “worth it.”

Sticking to his player ways, Joc slyly joked, “You know the thing about this little breakup we’re having, I didn’t even smash.” Tommie couldn’t help but laugh, replying, “I was just about to give you some.” Just last week, the tension reached a boiling point when Karlie stopped by Joc’s house, asking him to explain himself. Chilling on the couch, Joc explained that he never said they “we’re exclusive.” Karlie broke down in tears, since she couldn’t believe his nonchalant attitude.

Meanwhile, Karlie caught up with her girls last week and dished on her love problems, which seemed to be a common theme for all. “I’m tired of picking the wrong man,” she explained. “The first six months is good, and then come to find out, this man is either married, cheating — this is the reason why I’m scared to get married.” We’ll have to see what happens at her store opening!

