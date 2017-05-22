Courtesy of Instagram

Are you seeing this T.I.!? The rapper’s ex, Tiny, hit the town for a night out on May 20, and she looked sexy as ever in a cleavage-baring, lacy corset top. She’s certainly giving T.I’s new girl, Bernice Burgo, a run for her money!

Bernice Burgos loves posting sexy photos on social media, and Tiny is making sure her ex, T.I’s, rebound woman knows that two can play at that game! The VH1 star took to Instagram on May 21 to share a stunning photo of herself from the night before, and she looked like straight FIRE. Wearing high-waisted, black pants and a lacy, corset top, Tiny put her cleavage on full display in the ensemble, and she totally owned it. She paired the look with her hair slicked back, dark mascara to amplify her fabulous lashes, and red lipstick.

This sexy post came just days after Bernice shared a bunch of her own racy pics on the social media site. She just could not stop posting photos of herself in a black and white, striped bikini. Hey, she looked incredible in the two-piece, so we don’t exactly blame her! It was originally rumored that Bernice was T.I.’s side chick, however, Tiny confirmed in April that Bernice didn’t come into the picture until after the Xscape singer filed for divorce in December.

Still, it’s no secret that Bernice and T.I. have been spending time together lately, and it’s clear that Tiny is NOT a fan of her husband’s rebound girl (her comments on Instagram about Bernice made that very evident). “Tiny thinks Bernice’s behavior lately is just pathetic,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Bernice is totally desperate for attention.” T.I. has not publicly commented on his relationship with Bernice.

Kicking 💩 at the #AllBlackParty last night 👑🖤💋 A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on May 21, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Tiny’s latest sexy pic?!

