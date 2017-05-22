T.I. & Bernice Burgos: His Friends Are Urging Him To Settle Down With Her After Tiny

Things are getting more serious between T.I. and Bernice Burgos, and his friends have started to notice. They want him to put a ring on it, a source told us EXCLUSIVELY! One roadblock: talking to Tiny about divorce.

T.I. and Tiny haven’t even signed their divorce papers, but he’s already thinking about marriage with another woman. He’s on top of the world right now, because he has new love Bernice Burgos by his side. T.I.’s pals want him to hold on that joy and show Bernice that he’s in this for the long haul, according to a source who spoke to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. He just has to have an extremely uncomfortable conversation with his estranged wife first. Sooner, rather than later!

“TIP’s boys ain’t never seen him happy like this. All he does is talk about Bernice,” the source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “He lights up like a Christmas tree when she’s around and those close to him say he needs to stop treating her like his side piece and wife her. He’s considering it, too! He knows that good women, especially one that’s as fine as Bernice, and who treats him well like her, are hard to come by.

“His situation with Bernice is also means TIP has to plan the daunting task of sitting Tiny down and talk divorce,” the source divulged. “He’s dreading that process because they have so much tied up together, it’s not even funny. But he knows he must do it soon so he doesn’t lose Bernice. And besides, he wants to be fair and completely open and available for her. It’s the right thing to do.”

He’s moving fast! We really don’t think he’s going to lose Bernice if he doesn’t propose after a few short months together, though. Nobody would expect him to do that, especially since he’s still married to Tiny! Even though he and Tiny have split, the breakup is still fresh and they haven’t signed any papers. He really can’t think about marriage until everything’s done. Slow your roll, TIP!

Once he sits down with Tiny to tell her this news, the feud between the two women is only going to escalate. The drama is so juicy! Amber Rose said in a recent interview that it’s unfair that everyone’s blaming Bernice for the love triangle, when they should be pointing their fingers at T.I. “It takes two to tango,” she said. Hear, hear!

