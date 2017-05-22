‘The Voice’ Recap: The 4 Finalists Perform For America’s Votes 1 Last Time

Courtesy of NBC

It all comes down to this. On part one of the finale ‘The Voice’ on May 22, the four finalists perform for America one last time in hopes of being voted the winner of season 12. Catch up with everything that went down here!

The final four artists are Lauren Duski and Aliyah Moulden from Blake Shelton’s team, Chris Blue from Alicia Keys’ team and Jesse Larson from Adam Levine’s team. Unfortunately, Gwen Stefani has no singers left in the finale. Up first is Aliyah performing her original song “Never Be Lonely.” It’s an upbeat, fun song that’s perfect for the 15-year-old aspiring pop artist. Next, Jesse performs “Takin’ It To The Streets” by the Doobie Brothers, which has the perfect mix of rock, soul and blues for his finale performance. And, of course, gives him the opportunity to rock out on that guitar!

Chris and Alicia join forces for a duet of “Diamonds And Pearls” by Prince next. Obviously, taking on a legend like Prince is a huge deal, but Chris is beyond talented, and the performance is totally effortless. They’re followed by Lauren, who’s singing “The Dance” by Garth Brooks. Lauren always shines while singing a meaningful ballad that allows her to tell a story, which is exactly what this song provides. It’s pure perfection.

Next, Blake and Aliyah team up for a performance of “Dancing In The Street” by Martha and the Vandellas. Although they seem like a somewhat unlikely pair, the set is fun and full of energy, which describes their big brother/little sis relationship perfectly. Chris debuts his original song called “Money On You” next, and it’s the perfect, catchy song for him, giving off major Bruno Mars vibes that just make you want to dance.

For their duet, Adam and Jesse also take on a Prince song. Their performance of “Let’s Go Crazy” is totally suited for them and shows off Jesse’s rocker side and both the guys’ guitar skills like no other. Blake and Lauren’s duet of “There’s a Tear In My Beer” by Hank Williams Jr. is up next, and their blend of country voices is just right for the classic track. Up next, Jesse performs his new single, “Woman,” which was written by one of his heroes, Chris Stapleton. Jesse’s performed multiple tracks by the country rocker this season, so it’s just the right fit.

Aliyah returns to the stage next for her final performance of the night with a rendition of Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours).” For the last couple of weeks, Aliyah’s sung slower, more emotional tracks, but this was right back to the Aliyah we were first introduced to, and it’s just the right way for her to end her time on the show. Next, Lauren sings her original song “Deja Vu,” which she wrote herself, so she has an even deeper connection to it. It’s no secret that Lauren is an incredible storyteller when she sings, and she takes that to the next level while singing her own track.

To close out the night Chris gets back onstage to sing “Rhythm Nation,” and it’s the absolute perfect way to close out the show! Now, it’s all in America’s hands to vote for a winner, and only one of these four will be named THE VOICE on the May 23 episode.

