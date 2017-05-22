‘Teen Mom OG’: Matt Suggests ‘Oral Pleasure’ To Producer After Amber ‘Humiliates’ Him

OMG! Matt begged Amber to marry him on the May 22 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG,’ but when she told him she wants her family to be present when she does get married, he freaked out and told a producer he’s done with Amber’s ‘f***ing psycho ass.’ Yes, really.

We seriously hope Amber Portwood dumps Matt now that she’s seen the May 22 episode of Teen Mom OG. After she turned down his proposition to elope in Vegas — only because she wants her family to be present when she does get married — he freaked out. First, he told producers that he’s absolutely “done” with Amber and he will “never” marry her. Then, when they went to a restaurant with their friends, he pulled one of the producers aside and asked her to give “oral pleasure” to someone so that the footage of him being “embarrassed in front of 12 million people” is never shown. When the producer told him she has no control over that, he then said he’s done with Amber’s “f***ing psycho ass.” She, sadly, had no idea he said any of this, but now that it has aired on TV, she must be in the know. Sure, he apologized after all was said and done, but she deserves a lot better than him.

Meanwhile, Maci learned some startling news about Ryan. Apparently, he’s been doing stuff that’s harmful to his health, but Maci denied it had anything to do with drugs. Still, she wouldn’t reveal any details when one of the producers tried prying it out of her. Any guesses as to what it could be?

Elsewhere, Farrah worked on her relationship with her mom through hypnotherapy, and then, she met up with Simon and sort of broke up with him. They were already friends, but she said they need to cut off the “benefits” (if you know what we mean). He wiped what looked like a tear from his eye, but he could have also been suffering from allergies during their dinner date.

Lastly, Catelynn and Tyler decided to start an online children’s boutique, one they’ll call Tierra Rain. They met with a seamstress and seemed really excited about the new venture. Catelynn also took Tyler’s mom out for dinner, when she presented her with a frame full of pictures. With all that MTV money she has, she really went all out!

