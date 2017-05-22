We have no idea what’s next for Erin Lindsay on ‘Chicago P.D.,’ but we know Sophia Bush and her cast-mates are an actual family! She headed to Paris with the gang for a convention and the photos will warm your heart.

We’re still reeling over that Chicago P.D. cliffhanger that left us wondering if Sophia Bush is leaving the show. Luckily, she just gave us a little hope when she reunited with the casts of P.D. This weekend, she headed to Paris for the “Don’t Mess with Chicago” convention along with cast members from Chicago Med and Chicago Fire. The casts of the shows posted their weekend snaps on social media, and the photos are so freaking cute. “Thank you to all the fans who showed up to hang with our crazy #OneChicago family this weekend,” she wrote on Instagram.

“The panels were a blast, the photos were great fun, you asked so many thoughtful questions, and my heart is just BURSTING that so many of you came together to make an impact through #TheGirlProject,” Sophia continued on one of her Instagram photos of her posing with Jon Seda, Patrick Flueger and Jesse Lee Soffer in front of a group of fans. The cast also hung out in a bathroom together, Met Ball style. “#ChicagoPeePee You know what they say. “The squad that takes potty breaks together” … eats steak frites together?? I dunno. I tried,” she wrote on her Instagram page, in a mirror selfie with Jesse, Jon, Miranda Rae Mayo and Marina Squerciati.

Naturally, we’re all still wondering if she’ll be back as the season four finale ended with her character leaving the Intelligence Unit and being hired by the FBI… in New York. We haven’t heard any update from Sophia — on the day of the finale, she randomly tweeted, “Lovely, well meaning humans. Please allow me to enjoy 2.5 days of vacation abroad & don’t “go out hunting for” me. I say that with love.”

