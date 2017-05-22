Sebastien Bourdais Vows To Return To Racing Breaking Pelvis In Fiery Crash

REX/Shutterstock

Don’t count out Sebastien Bourdais. The race car driver just revealed that after suffering multiple injuries in a fiery crash on May 20, including a broken hip, he plans to return to the sport!

“I want to thank everybody for the support and the messages, quite a few drivers have already dropped by,” Sebastien Bourdais, 35, said in a statement following his surgery on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Times. “It’s going to take time, but I’m feeling pretty good since the surgery. I’ll be back at some point. Just don’t know when yet!” Of course we have to assume it will be sometime before the driver can get back into his car. While qualifying for the Indianapolis 500, he slammed his car into the wall during his third lap, flipping his car, which then went up in flames. It took medics 10 minutes to get him out of the vehicle.

While the Frenchman never lost consciousness during his race, he was taken to Methodist Hospital immediately. X-rays revealed he had fractured his pelvis and broken his right hip. However, he underwent a successful surgery and now plans to return at some point. Medical Director Dr. Geoffrey Billows met with Sebastien on Sunday, and shared an update. “Surgery went well. I’ve met with Sebastien this morning and he was doing even better than I expected,” he said.

You can watch video of the horrific accident below.

WATCH: Replay of Bourdais' turn 2 crash. He got loose- tried to correct – and slammed nearly head on into the wall. He was averaging 231 mph pic.twitter.com/eUKwe3SPb7 — Alexis McAdams (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) May 20, 2017

