Rihanna ‘Over’ Drake After He Calls Nicki Minaj The ‘Love Of His Life’ At BBMAs

REX/Shutterstock

The BBMAs were huge for Drake! He flirted with countless stars and he declared his love for Nicki Minaj! Did that bother his ex, Rihanna? — Hell no! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Rih’s never been happier without Drake. BUT, she wants Nicki to know one thing …

The Billboard Music Awards were about more than just good music on May 21. The show was all about Drake, 30 — from his record 13 BBMAs, to his squad-deep crew. But, the biggest jaw-dropper of the night was when he made his reconciliation with Nicki Minaj, 34, official.

Although Drizzy gave a nationally televised shoutout to his old flame, his ex, Rihanna, 29, wasn’t phased by the grand gesture. In fact, “Rihanna‘s so tired of seeing, hearing and discussing Drake,” a source close to the singer told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s over him and has been for a very long time.” Wow!

Ri Ri’s been in the game with Drake since they were first spotted hooking up in 2008, after her split from Chris Brown, 29. She and Drake may have even been involved before that, since they actually met in 2005 in Toronto. Therefore, Rih knows how Drizzy is. “The same grand gestures he did for her, he‘s now doing for Nicki,” our source said. “And he‘ll do it for the next girl and the one after that. Rih just hopes that Nicki isn’t stupid and thinks that she’s Drake’s one and only girl, because she had to learn that the hard way.” Yikes.

Rihanna’s in a much better place after her on-again, off-again relationship with Drake. “She’s at a point in her life where all she wants is to be happy and free of the bullsh-t.” And, Ri feels as free as a bird when she’s not worrying about Drake 24/7. Her past with him is “old and tired.”

In case you missed the BBMAs, Drake and Nicki sat next to each other for most of the show. The only time they were apart were the 13 times Drizzy hit the stage to accept all of his awards. Lol. When he accepted the award for Top 200 Artist, the rapper said, “I want to say Nicki Minaj, I’m so glad we found our way back because I love you and I could never ever ever see it any other way!” Laying it on thick there, Drizzy?

Nicki and the rapper have been good friends and even a rumored hookup for years. However, their relationship hit a rough patch when she began dating Meek Mill, 30, in the beginning of 2015. Meek and Drizzy don’t get along whatsoever. The rap foes actually have diss tracks about one another. But, like Drizzy said, he and Nicki found their way back to each other. It was ironic timing since she just split with Meek in Jan. 2017.

At the end of the Billboard Awards, Drake gave Nicki another shoutout when he accepted the biggest award of the night — Top Artist. However, that time, he ended up bringing Nicki on stage with him. “I got the love of my life up here,” Drake said while he pointed at Nicki. And, you could have guessed that the female rapper felt like a princess on a pedestal all night long. Player or not, it’s got to feel damn good to be Drizzy’s girl.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rihanna and Drake will ever get back together?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.