Times Square Killer Admits ‘There’s Something Wrong With Me’ After Deadly Crash

After he mowed down over a dozen people with his car in NYC and killed 1, Richard Rojas is telling why he did the deadly act. In a new interview on May 20, Rojas admitted that he’s tried to get help for mental issues in the past. Get the chilling details from his candid interview.

Richard Rojas, 26, is speaking out from behind bars about the deadly Times Square crash that injured 22 and killed an 18-year-old girl, Alyssa Elsman. “I was trying to get help [before the crash],” Rojas said in an interview with The New York Post, May 20. “I wanted to fix my life. I wanted to get a job. Get a girlfriend,” he explained from Rikers Island. Rojas appeared tired and ill-tempered during the interview, while dressed in a grey prison jumpsuit, as reported by The Post.

Rojas — a Bronx native and former U.S. Navy member — insisted that he recently spoke to a mental health counselor at a local veteran’s center. “He said he’d call me on Monday…Monday hasn’t come yet,” Rojas said, referring to today, May 22. “I’m not completely sure what’s wrong with me,” he admitted.

After the deadly crash, the 26-year-old tested negative for alcohol. However, it’s been reported that he told police that he smoked K2, a synthetic marijuana, and heard voices in his head that told him he had to hurt people. Nonetheless, Rojas claimed that he has no recollection of the crash or the aftermath; when police had to chase him down after he went on a wild rampage.

“The last thing I remember is driving in my car,” Rojas recalled. “Then, I woke up in the precinct . . . I was terrified.” The Post said that the unemployed Navy veteran appeared shocked at the small cuts and bruises that covered his body from the crash. “I can’t believe it,” he said while he lifted his pants and sleeves to show his injuries. “They’re all over,” Rojas said in surprise.

He explained that he ate with his mother at their Highbridge home on the morning of the tragic crash. When he was done eating, Rojas claimed that he decided to go for a drive, which was apparently a normalcy for him. “It was just a normal morning. I had a sandwich. … I wanted to clear my head,” Rojas said. “I told my mom, I said I was just going around.”

Although it was Rojas’ maroon Honda Accord that mowed down innocent people on Seventh Avenue, he was still in disbelief that he actually caused the crash, as reported by The Post. “I know it was my car. I know I left in it. But I want to verify that I’m the person,” Rojas said.

When asked about the victims — some of which remain in critical condition — as well as the high school student he killed, Rojas apparently sobbed. He reportedly sat in silence before he said, “I can’t believe it. I’m 26-years-old.”

On May 18, Rojas was charged with murder, 20 counts of attempted murder and five counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, just hours after the crash, police confirmed to The Post. He is slated to appear in court for his arraignment on May 19, although it’s unclear if he’ll have a lawyer present.

The Times Square crash was not the first time Rojas was involved with the law, as well as trouble with his vehicle. He’s been arrested for DUI twice — first in 2008 and again in 2015. Rojas was also arrested for pointing a knife at an official, just one week before the crash. He was discharged from the U.S. Nav in 2014 and his neighbors in the Bronx have claimed that he has not been the same since.

Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Rojas’ claims?

