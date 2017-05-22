Why Prince Harry Didn’t Sit With Meghan Markle At Pippa’s Wedding: Shocking Details

REX/Shutterstock

What really went down at Pippa Middleton’s wedding on May 20? While Meghan Markle was in attendance, she was not seated at Prince Harry’s table, and it was on purpose! You’re never going to believe why the couple were unable to be together…

While Meghan Markle, 35, and Prince Harry, 32, have kept their romance under wraps, this just took it to another level. The pair were reportedly unable to sit next to each other during Pippa Middleton’s reception on May 20, because Pippa refused to allow it! However, the strict seating chart wasn’t only geared toward the Prince and the actress.

Pippa reportedly arranged her reception’s seating chart so that every couple sat apart, according to The Telegraph, May 22. Separating couples at formal events, especially weddings, is not that common in modern days. However, it is an old school rule that dates back over decades, which has caused many to believe that it is outdated. But, that wasn’t the case for Pippa, apparently.

Meghan missed Pippa’s church ceremony [at St. Mark’s Church in Berkshire] in the morning, as well as the champagne reception afterwards. But, it’s safe to say that she and Harry mostly likely enjoyed a romantic night at the reception. The actress reportedly showed up in a maroon, backless gown. And, Harry even reportedly drove an hour and a half to London to pick up his girlfriend to take her to the reception; which took place at the Middleton’s backyard estate in Berkshire.

Pippa married her millionaire hedge-fund manager, James Matthews, 41, in a lavish ceremony at St. Marks Church in Englefield, Berkshire on May 20. The pair were surrounded by their closest friends and family. Pippa looked radiant in a gorgeous high-necked, lace gown designed by Giles Deacon.

And, Kate Middleton, 35, was obviously in attendance. She looked beyond thrilled for her sister, while she stood with Prince William, 34, and their children Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 2, at the ceremony. Tennis star Roger Federer also attended the nuptials with his wife, Mirka. It was by far one of the most incredible ceremonies the royal family has ever put on.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Prince Harry will propose to Meghan Markle after attending Pippa’s romantic ceremony?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.