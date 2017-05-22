‘DWTS’ Normani Kordei Too Upset About Ariana Grande Explosion To Talk After Show

Courtesy of ABC/REX/Shutterstock

Oh no! Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei was competing in the finale of ‘DWTS’ season 24 on May 22, but her mind was on pal Ariana Grande. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she was terribly shaken after hearing about the deadly explosion at Ari’s Manchester, England concert.

Ariana Grande has so many pals in the music industry, and the 23-year-old singer was on the minds of many after a deadly explosion went off outside her Manchester, England concert on May 22, killing 19 fans and injuring an additional 50. Her friend Normani Kordei from Fifth Harmony was visibly shaken about the news after she finished competing in the season finale of Dancing with the Stars. “She refused to do all of the carpet as she was very upset over the news of the bombing. She didn’t want to talk about it at all because it involved her friend Ariana Grande. No tears, but she was visibly upset,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about the 20-year-old’s red carpet reaction following the telecast.

“She mentioned to Val (Chmerkoskiy) that you can’t control these things and she felt bad for everyone involved and was very sad,” our insider adds. The two are close pals, and are always showing each other plenty of social media love. News of the possible suicide bombing at Ari’s concert broke right around the time the competition was getting underway, so hopefully it didn’t rattle Normani too much. She and Val snagged a 38 out of 40 for their quickstep, and a perfect 40 out of 40 for their freestyle to “What the World Needs Now is Love” by Andra Day. Their performance was so emotional even Val was reduced to tears.

Normani’s band Fifth Harmony sent out a heartfelt tweet about the tragedy at Ariana’s concert that read, “Just saw the news about Manchester… Our hearts are breaking. Prayers for all who attended, their families, Ari and her whole crew.” Now that the singer’s final dances are behind her, she can take the time to properly mourn the unfathomable tragedy that happened at her friend’s show.

Just saw the news about Manchester… Our hearts are breaking 💔 Prayers for all who attended, their families, Ari and her whole crew. — Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) May 23, 2017

