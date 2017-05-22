Nicki Minaj Laughs & Throws Side Eye At Crying Miley Cyrus During Billboard Performance

Courtesy Of ABC

Awkward. Nicki Minaj threw major shade at an emotional Miley Cyrus during Miley’s performance of ‘Malibu’ at the 2o17 Billboard Music Awards. Keep reading for all the details of the uncomfortable diss between these two superstars of pop.

It was a side-eye, followed by a smirk, a subtle laugh and a smile by Nicki Minaj that told the entire world how she really feels about Miley Cyrus. As she sang her new song, “Malibu,” dedicated to her finacé Liam Hemsworth, Miley was visibly emotional, fighting back the tears. Nicki however, sitting in the front row at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, threw a diss at Miley by way of a toothy grin which spoke volumes about her lingering resentment of the younger artist. During a night when Drake publicly ended his long-standing beef with Ludacris, it was clear that Miley still makes Nicki feel some type of way.

Nicki’s beef with Miley dates back to 2015 when, prior to the MTV VMA’s, Miley spoke out about Nicki to the press regarding Nicki’s lack of a nomination for her song “Anaconda”. Nicki then clapped back at Miley for speaking about her, “And now, back to this b*@h that had a lot to say about me the other day in the press,” Nicki roared. “Miley, what’s good?” Well it looks like Nicki has not forgotten about that history with Miley.

Nicki had a busy night at the BBMAs. When she was not throwing shade at Miley, she had an incredible performance opening the show with both Jason Derulo and Lil Wayne. Nicki also caught all kinds of feels from Drake who proclaimed his love for her during multiple acceptance speeches. While Nicki may not feel love for Miley, maybe Drake can convince her to bury the hatchet the way he did with Ludacris. After all, like OVO said at the award show, “We are all here on Earth for a limited amount of time.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Nicki dissing Miley during her performance at the BBMAs? Are you on Team Miley on this one or Team Nicki? Let us know how you feel about the epic shade thrown by Nicki!

