Liam Payne Says Niall Horan & Simon Cowell ‘Played Cupid’ To Hook Him Up With Cheryl

Liam Payne has a couple people to thank for his romance with Cheryl! The One Direction singer revealed that it was Niall Horan and Simon Cowell who helped set him up with Cheryl. Read about the cute story here!

It turns out that Niall Horan, 23, knew Cheryl, 33, had feelings for Liam Payne, 23, before the two started dating, so Niall decided to let his friend know about it. And it turns out that Simon Cowell, 57, was partially involved as well! “Niall came over to me and said you’ll never guess who’s got a crush on you — Cheryl,” Liam told Radio1Xtra on May 21. “I was saying something about Cheryl in Simon’s house and he said I know who the future Mrs. Payne is.”

Liam’s feelings were pretty mutual for Cheryl, so Niall decided to let her know — and her reaction was adorable! “Apparently, he really embarrassed her one day by saying, ‘Do you know who really fancies you,’ and she left the room bright red and Niall told me this whole story. They played Cupid,” he said.

Fortunately, it worked out for the best for Liam and Cheryl since they’re going strong in their romance and have a little boy, Bear, together. But even though they share a child, the couple has no plans to tie the knot at this point. Liam revealed last March that marriage isn’t part of the plan “yet.” But they are still very much a family!

“We have a baby together. You know our love for each other can’t be more serious so it is what it is, I guess,” Liam said. As long as these two are happy, then obviously they don’t need to take another route right now! “Me and Cheryl, our relationship is amazing and I put that down to her support, more than anything. She’s just so great!”

HollywoodLifers, are you glad that Niall and Simon meddled in Liam’s love life? Let us know your thoughts!

