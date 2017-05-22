Miley Cyrus ‘Taking The High Road’ After Nicki Minaj Shades Her At BBMAs

REX/Shutterstock

Out of sight, out of mind! Even though Nicki Minaj threw shade during Miley Cyrus’ emotional Billboard Music Awards performance, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that the ‘Malibu’ singer plans on ‘taking the high road.’ Miley isn’t fazed!

Nicki Minaj, 34, didn’t hide her resentment when Miley Cyrus, 24, took the stage to perform “Malibu” at the Billboard Music Awards on May 21. When the camera panned to the rapper, it showed her laughing and giving side eye as Miley got emotional while singing her new song. Even so, “Miley thinks that if Nicki wants to continue to bash her that it is fine because Miley is happy and doesn’t need to feud,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Miley thinks that it is a waste of time for Nicki to continue her negative feelings towards her and if Nicki wants to make faces, talk crap or rap about Miley that’s her problem.”

“Miley will take the no pun intended, high road and not worry about it,” our insider concluded. The singer was visibly emotional and fighting back tears during the performance of her new single “Malibu,” which is inspired by her fiancé Liam Hemsworth, 27. Even though many fans speculated Miley’s beef with Nicki was long over at this point, the rapper appeared to give a different impression with her subtle shade in the front row at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The tension between Nicki and Miley reached a boiling point at the 2015 Video Music Awards. Nicki was all smiles while accepting her prize for best hip-hop video, when she decided to call out Miley publicly. “This b—- that had a lot to say about me the other day in the press,” the rapper said, while taking the stage. “Miley, what’s good?!” This came shortly after Miley’s candid interview with the New York Times, where she revealed that Nicki wasn’t “too kind” in her opinion.

Fast forward to now, both ladies slayed their performances at the BBMAs. Nicki opened with an epic 9-minute montage of her biggest hits, showing off her moves and lyrical prowess like never before! Miley also put her heart on her sleeve, so despite the shade, they wowed the crowd!

HollywoodLifers, are you glad to hear Miley’s burying the hatchet? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.