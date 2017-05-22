Michelle Obama Bares Beautiful Shoulders On Romantic Vacay With Barack In Siena

REX/Shutterstock

Michelle Obama and her shoulders are on vacation in Italy with former President Barack Obama and they are getting a ton of attention! Michelle’s shoulders we mean. The former first lady showed off her ebony skin in Siena on May 22 and her look is definitely up for debate!

Michelle Obama, 53, is a total fashion icon, with a classic sense of style that is hard to come by. While the former first lady has been showing off her timeless looks for years, especially while living in the White House, now that she and hubby Barack Obama, 55, have some time on their hands her wardrobe has definitely changed. Lately she has been experimenting with new looks and her most recent style choice was to bare her shoulders while enjoying her trip to Italy!

When Michelle and Barack stepped out to walk around the city of Siena on May 22 — and were naturally greeted by all of their adoring fans — she bared her shoulders in a lovely white top which she paired with high-waisted, olive pants. While Barack was looking pretty styling himself, it was Michelle’s look that caught our eye the most. See photos of her best looks here.

The former first lady has always been known for her dedication to a health lifestyle and her toned body, so it only makes sense that she would want to show off her rocking physique. However, this look was a little more risque than those we normally see Michelle in, with little strings used in lieu of sleeves to keep the shirt together on her sides. So it is up for debate whether it is the right outfit for Michelle or not. But we have to commend her for being willing to try something new!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Michelle’s off-the-shoulder look? Give us all your thoughts below!

