Celebs Freak Over Awkward Video Of Melania Slapping Donald’s Hand Away

REX/Shutterstock

Melania Trump proved she’s all of us when she refused to hold her husband’s hand in Israel. The awkward video captured of the moment shows her slapping his hand away! The internet freaked over the hilarious moment, including celebs like Chrissy Teigen, who weighed in on Twitter!

This is so good! Melania Trump, 46, got a little salty on her presidential trip to Israel on May 22, making it clear to husband, President Donald Trump, 70, that’s she not in the mood for any hand-holding. An insane video of Melania and the president walking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sarah proved just how much she’s not into him. Same, girl, same. Trump reaches out to grab Melania’s hand, and as soon as he makes contact she gives him a huge slap. Trump doesn’t react to her shrugging him off, and continues to walk with the prime minister in Tel Aviv. Ouch! We have a feeling that they’ll be discussing the incident later, in private.

Celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, Trevor Noah, and James Cordon, and Patton Oswalt immediately freaked after watching the footage, as they rightly should. It’s the funniest thing any of us have seen in a long time! “I kinda dig how much she hates him,” Chrissy tweeted, linking to the viral video. Amazing. The moment is so epic because it’s just the latest evidence that Melania isn’t too happy with her husband. She never looks very happy while performing her first lady duties, and is generally only in Washington (or Florida) when there’s a state function. She’s still living in NYC at the Trump tower, never spending more than a few days a month with her husband. She doesn’t seem like she even wants to right now! Check out these hilarious celeb tweets about the incident:

It appears First Lady Melania Trump slaps away Pres. Trump's hand as he reaches to hold it while on tarmac in Israel pic.twitter.com/rWsYlrEJeS — Niraj Warikoo (@nwarikoo) May 22, 2017

I kinda dig how much she hates him. https://t.co/4iogIcKruY — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 22, 2017

Melania is kind of a boss! https://t.co/qxDa57jlsw — James Corden (@JKCorden) May 22, 2017

HAHAHAHA holy shit Melania hates Donald so fucking much I love it. https://t.co/5Lq5TN2C0O — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 22, 2017

