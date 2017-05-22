‘L&HH: Atlanta’ Recap — Rasheeda’s Livid After Joseline Talks About Her On ‘The Real’

Courtesy of Instagram

Fake it until you make it? The ladies can’t get along on the May 22 episode of ‘L&HH: Atlanta,’ especially after Joseline airs out Rasheeda’s business with Kirk Frost on ‘The Real.’ Now that Kirk’s baby drama is the hot topic, Rasheeda is humiliated!

The claws are out! Joseline Hernandez and Karlie Redd are still at odds in the beginning of the May 22 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, titled “Keep It Real.” After the Puerto Rican Princess calls her out for being “messy,” Karlie is enraged since she’s trying so hard to keep the peace. She even breaks down into tears over the misunderstanding, claiming how she always defends Joseline to other people. After the ladies calm down, Melissa Scott and Jessica Dime sit them in a room together and they end up hugging it out! Jos even admits she never had anything in the envelope in the first place, referring to when she threatened to blackmail her.

In the wake of all the baby mama drama, Stevie J sets a time to catch up with his boy Kirk Frost. The two stop by a bar and discuss how Rasheeda‘s mom crashed Scrappy‘s “Bachelor Bash.” Knowing that it would’ve brought trouble, Kirk jokes how he avoided it at all costs since he knew things were bound to get messy. He then congratulated Stevie on his bundle of joy, which led to the topic of getting a DNA test. For the longest time, Stevie refused to get one, but he told Kirk how relieved he is now to know the truth. Even so, Kirk is going to do it on his own accord!

Mimi Faust, Tammy Rivera and Rasheeda enjoy a girls pizza date and they surprisingly invite the Panamanian Goddess. In case you missed it, she’s Stevie’s brand new artist named Estelita Quintero. Mimi immediately takes notice of the curvaceous beauty now spending all this time with Joseline’s ex and she’s got her suspicions about his intentions. She warns Estelita about Joseline, letting her know that she loves to meddle in Stevie’s business dealings. Estelita seems a little worried, especially since she didn’t realize that he also was mentoring another Latin artist.

After chatting with Stevie’s new artist, Mimi decides to pay her ex a little visit. The two talk about how he’s trying to play house with Joseline again and Mimi makes it crystal clear that she’s not going to play nice with the Puerto Rican Princess. However, things end on a good note since Stevie tells their daughter Eva about her little sister Bonnie Bella. When Eva hears the news, she seems pretty excited about her new sibling and even nods that she would love to meet her. The cutest moment was when she impersonated his infamous “rat face!” It’s clear things are going to get awkward soon, since Stevie asked Joseline to move in with him, but she wants to go to Miami!

Later, Rasheeda, Melissa, Tammy and Estelita decide to try on bathing suits ahead of their Jamaican vacation, since it also was the perfect time to model pieces from Tammy’s new line. Karlie Redd later pops up and is immediately thrown off her game upon seeing Stevie’s sexy new artist — especially after making peace with Joseline. During their fight, she tells Karlie to stay out of her business, so it looks like she’ll keep this awkward situation under wraps for now.

Tommie Lee kept it real with Yung Joc when they spoke for the first time since the drama that took place at his comedy show. “I did intentionally start kicking it with you with the intention of pissing a b*tch off,” she explained. While throwing shade at Karlie, Tommie lets him know exactly why she felt that way. She adds, “That was wrong to use you. She was dead wrong for kicking it with Scrapp [Deleon] and you gotta get her back.” He’s ticked he didn’t “smash” though!

Now that she’s finally at the end of her rope with the speculation, Rasheeda decides to see Kirk and tells him that she’ll only move forward once he gets a paternity test. She’s especially upset after Joseline aired her dirty laundry out during her appearance on The Real. Thinking about how kids will gossip, she can only imagine what her son will hear at school when they hear about Kirk’s alleged baby mama. Rasheeda storms out and tells him to call when he knows the truth.

Things get especially heated at Karlie’s grand opening of her store, when Melissa brought Estelita as her date. Stevie’s artist disses Karlie while chatting with Joc, throwing shade at her age and “flea market-looking” shop before she walks up. Jessica cuts some of the tension by arriving with her new man Shawne, looking happy as can be. However, things quickly take an awkward turn when Karlie walks up with her beau, also known as Black Ink Crew‘s Ceaser Emanuel. Uh oh!

People can't mind their business if you're telling it on national television Kirk #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/FwLlmekzjS — LENA (@_sdm24) May 23, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of tonight’s episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.