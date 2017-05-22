Not a bad way to start the week! Lana Del Rey and The Weeknd dropped the music video for their team effort ‘Lust For Life,’ AKA the second single off LDR’s upcoming album, and it’s super steamy. Has Selena Gomez seen this?!

Lana Del Rey, 31, and The Weeknd, 27, know what the fans want. If you’re not yet a LDR devotee, you will be after you see the video for “Lust For Life,” which debuted today, May 22. Lana and Abel have a steamy PDA session on the Hollywood sign in the video, and we’re obsessed. It checks all of the boxes for a Lana Del Rey video: steamy PDA, people jumping off of stuff, old-timey video filter, etc. Above all, the pair has undeniable chemistry (when she puts his glasses on!) and we have to wonder how Selena Gomez, 24, feels about it all. Check out the video above.

“Lust For Life” dropped on April 19, and we instantly fell in love (or lust, if you will.) Lana has been cryptic about her new record, though she has revealed that there will be a collaboration with Stevie Nicks, 68, which we need yesterday. Lana has given few other details, and we can only hope that we get an official release date and tour announcement soon! She also performed a new song “Cherry” at KROQ’s annual Weenie Roast Y Fiesta in Los Angeles, CA on May 20, which you can see here.

Lust for Life video out tomorrow @theweeknd A post shared by Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey) on May 21, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

HollywoodLifers, do you love the “Lust For Life” video? Click through the gallery to see all of the best moments from the visual, and tell us your thoughts below!