Kristen Stewart Shut Down The Cannes Carpet WIth Her Blonde Buzz Cut

REX/Shutterstock

There are so many amazing beauty and fashion looks at Cannes, it’s a little overwhelming, but Kristen Stewart was a breath of fresh air with her shaved head. Did you love or loathe her look?

Kristen Stewart, 27, showed off her short blonde buzz cut at the premiere for 120 Beats Per Minute at the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 20. She wore a gray and pink CHANEL outfit that was cute and flirty. It was a jumper type dress with a pink bandeau over her chest. We loved her outfit but let’s talk about her beauty look! Her hair was almost blinding — it was so blonde in the sun! It was shining bright thanks to hairstylist Giannandrea. He used ECRU New York products for the platinum look. We like their Acacia Protein Oil for shine and strength, and it works on any length of hair!

Kristen looked so sexy and amazing. And actually, anyone could wear her short hair — if you have the right attitude. Rodney Culter of Cutler Salons told HollywoodLife.com, the look “has more to do with wanting to buzz your hair and that confidence, than ideal face or head shapes.” Kristen shaved her head back in March for a role in an upcoming film Underwater, where she works on an oil rig at the bottom of the ocean — she said she won’t need hair touch ups under her helmet!

Her stunning, metallic smokey eye was thanks to makeup artist Christophe Danchaud. He used CHANEL products for her stunning makeup look. It was a big day for Kristen. She debuted her short film Come Swim, a 17-minute piece that she directed starring Josh Kaye. We are so happy that Kristen is doing projects she really cares about and is passionate about. She’s come a long way from Twilight! Good for her.

HollywoodLifers, did you love Kristen Stewart’s Cannes Film Festival hair?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.