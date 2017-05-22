Kristen Stewart Refuses To Follow Outdated Cannes Dress Code: Here’s Why

Kristen Stewart is no stranger to the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, having attended the annual event year after year where she showed off a slew of stylish looks — but the actress has no problem breaking the famed festival’s dress code, and with good reason.

From edgy dresses to glam gowns, all eyes are always on Kristen Stewart at the Cannes Film Festival — and the star totally had heads turning when she stepped out for the premiere of 120 Beats Per Minute on May 21, where she wowed in a sexy, chic ensemble. Rather than rock a traditional gown, the Chanel muse sported a right-off-the-runway ensemble from the Chanel Cruise 2018 collection. Her knit tweed pinafore dress was paired with a bandeau, and KStew rocked the slinky silhouette with ease. Although she paired the bandeau and jumper with a strappy pair of Le Silla black heels, Kristen wasn’t afraid to speak her mind about the dress code, which definitely seems a bit outdated.

Kristen opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about the style scene at Cannes. “There’s definitely a distinct dress code, right,” she said. “People get very upset if you don’t wear heels, but I feel that you can’t ask people that anymore. It’s just a given. If you’re not asking guys to wear heels and a dress, you can’t ask me either.”

It isn’t surprising to hear KStew find fault with the shoe rules, especially since the star is known for pulling a shoe swap after rocking the red carpet, often trading her towering designer pumps for a more comfortable pair of sneakers — and if the guys aren’t forced into high heels she doesn’t think the ladies should have to abide by the rules, either! Regardless of what she decides to wear on her feet, we can’t wait to see Kristen show off more looks while she’s across the pond.

What do you think of Kristen’s stance on the Cannes dress code? Check out her latest look above and VOTE and let us know.