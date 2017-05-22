Kourtney Kardashian Proves She’s A ‘Baywatch’ Babe For Younes In Iconic Bathing Suit

Backgrid

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have taken their romance overseas! The pair were spotted on a yacht together on May 22 and the photos are too hot to handle! Younes’ eyes must’ve been glued to Kourt in her ‘Baywatch’-esque swimsuit! See their Cannes getaway photos!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Younes Bendjima, 24, are heating up fast! The reality star and her model beau enjoyed the afternoon on a yacht in Cannes, France, on May 22. The pair caught some rays while Kourt showed off her incredibly fit figure in a Baywatch-style red bathing suit. Check out the photos from their French getaway in the above gallery!

While Kourt sported a white baseball cap and black shades to go with her one piece, Younes showed off his solid 6-pack. The former boxer-turned model rocked white swim trunks that accentuated his bronzed tan. And, the hot new couple weren’t alone; They were joined by Kourt’s sis, Kendall Jenner, 21, Simon Huck, 33, and friends for some jet-skiing on the water.

Kourt and Younes’ steamy yacht photos came after they were spotted cuddling on the balcony of their Eden Roc Hotel, on May 21. Younes had his arms wrapped around the reality star and they looked adorable while they took in the Cannes views.

Before their Cannes getaway, Kourt and Younes enjoyed multiple dates together and they’ve even had a romantic sleepover, according to reports. The pair have been super private about their budding romance, but the photos have told us everything we need to know — They’re so happy together!

One person who’s not happy about their relationship is Scott Disick, 33. Kourt’s ex reportedly doesn’t like the fact that she’s been cozying up to the 24-year-old. However, she ended things for good with Scott on the May 14 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians . And he’s not innocent either.

The notorious partier has been getting cozy with British model, Ella Ross, 21, AND Bella Thorne, 19. Scott and Ella have been spotted on multiple dinner dates and late night club outings. Then, the rumor mill really went into overdrive when he was caught having dinner with Bella at Catch in LA. The pair partied the night away on May 15 at two other Hollywood hotspots after their dinner date. Get the scoop on their wild night, right here.

You know what they say, Scott? — You can’t have your cake and eat it too. Not to mention, Kourt has since moved on with Younes, who she’s reportedly having the time of her life with. The pair first sparked romance rumors in Oct. 2016 when they were spotted together. When it seemed like things had fizzled out at the end of 2016, Kourt reunited with Younes at her 38th birthday celebrations on April 20, 2017. Ever since then, the duo have been inseparable.

