Courtesy of Twitter

Kanye West has returned from exile! The rapper, who has reportedly been at a Wyoming resort for the past few weeks, was spotted with wife Kim Kardashian at Disneyland on Monday, May 22. Surprisingly, this is the first time they’ve been spotted in public together since April. Watch the video here!

After watching this video of Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 39, at Disneyland, we can’t get “It’s A Small World After All” out of our heads, but we must admit, it’s well worth the watch. The darling duo reunited for the first time — publicly — since April, when they took little North and Kourtney‘s kids, Penelope and Mason, to the happiest place on Earth on May 22!

The Kardashians were at Disneyland celebrating a friend’s birthday, according to TMZ, but what we’re celebrating is the fact that Kim and Kanye are back together (physically at least)! As we previously told you, Kanye was reportedly in Wyoming for the past few weeks, where he was writing material for a new album. TMZ even claims he was in the studio Sunday, May 21, recording what he had written. So it looks like he may be back in Los Angeles for good. And that means more time for him and Kim to spend together!

In the clip, which you can watch below, North can be seen holding both Kim and Kanye’s hands as they’re walking around the park. A bodyguard can also be seen walking closely behind them. And Kanye’s wearing a jacket as though he’s still in Wyoming. Someone must have forgotten to tell him that LA is currently experience 75 degree weather. Click here to see more pics of Kim and Kanye with North at Disneyland!

HollywoodLifers, are YOU happy to see Kim Kardashian and Kanye West back together in public? Aren’t you jealous you weren’t at Disneyland with them? Tell us below!

