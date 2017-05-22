Katy Perry Challenges Taylor Swift To End Their Feud: ‘It’s Time For Her To Finish It’

REX/Shutterstock

Aw, snap! Katy Perry was having some good clean fun with James Corden during her ‘Carpool Karaoke’ segment on May 22 when all of a sudden things got ugly. Katy totally challenged her enemy Taylor Swift to squash their epic beef!

Katy Perry, 32, and James Corden, 38, got REAL during her “Carpool Karaoke” segment on May 22. So real, in fact, that Katy actually ended up calling out Taylor Swift, 27, for not working with her to end their epic feud. The star was singing along with James to her new hit (and obvious Taylor diss track) “Swish Swish” when James broached the subject of her feud with Tay.

“For sure,” she said when asked if there really was drama between the two singers. “There’s a situation,” Katy said. “Honestly, it’s really like she started it, and it’s time for her to finish it.” Ouch! That is way worse than we ever imagined things were! “I tried to talk to her about it and she wouldn’t speak to me,” Katy said to James when he asked if there was a phone call.

“I do the right thing any time that it feels like a fumble,” Katy continued. “It was a full shutdown and then she writs a song about me, and I’m like, OK, cool, cool, cool, that’s how you want to deal with it? Karma!” Katy was obviously referring to the song “Bad Blood,” which many believe to be about Katy.

“But what I want to say is that I’m ready for that BS to be done. Now, there is the law of cause and effect. You do something, there’s going to be a reaction, and trust me daddy, there’s going to be a reaction. It’s all about karma, right? I think personally that women together, not divided, and none of this petty bulls–t, women together will heal the world.”

We’re hoping that maybe this will actually help Taylor and Katy end their feud now that Katy has laid all of her cards on the table. Katy ended their discussion about Taylor, by making it clear she really does want there to be peace between them. She told the Late Late Show host if she were to get a text from Taylor saying “the beef is off the grill,” as James said, she would “100%” let things go.

