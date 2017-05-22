Halsey Called Out By Rihanna Fans After BBMAs For ‘Stealing’ Her Song — See Tweets

Courtesy of ABC

Rihanna fans are TOTALLY attacking Halsey on Twitter for her Billboard Music Awards performance! Loyal Rihanna fans are convinced Halsey’s song, ‘Now Or Never,’ is exactly the same as Rih’s ‘Needed Me,’ and they’re making sure to let her know it.

Halsey performed her newest single, “Now Or Never,” on television for the very first time at the Billboard Music Awards on May 21, and Rihanna fans who had never heard it was absolutely outraged! Twitter began blowing up with Rihanna supporters who thought Halsey totally stole the melody from their Queen’s track “Needed Me,” and some of the messages were NOT very nice. “Halsey wasnting to be the discount 99 cent store version of Rihanna so bad,” one person wrote. OUCH, harsh!

“Now or Never” is the lead single off of Halsey’s second album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, which is expected to drop on June 2. Meanwhile, despite some of the hate she got online, the BBMAs were overall an incredible night for the 22-year-old — she took home three awards (Top Hot 100 Song, Top Collaboration and Top Dance/Electronic Song) for her collaboration on “Closer” with The Chainsmokers. “Tonight was so scary and fun and I was so nervous!!!!!!!!!” she wrote on Twitter after the show. “Thank you guys so much I love you.”

Halsey just gone steal Rihanna's Needed Me melody. pic.twitter.com/526Gpi9D3z — 💎 (@saintlagerfeld) May 22, 2017

Halsey basically changed the words and rereleased Needed Me by Rihanna. The epitome of "sure you can copy just don't make it obvious"#BBMAs pic.twitter.com/6DACNVCGIE — Joshua Igbeare (@sassmasterjosh) May 22, 2017

I'm guessing Rihanna didn't wanna perform needed me so they asked Halsey to perform the great value version #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/F6tpzq6vnI — j (@JUSTlNW) May 22, 2017

Am I tripping or does Halsey song sound exactly just like Needed Me x Rihanna #BillboardMusicAwards #bbma — JB 💥 (@syforrshort) May 22, 2017

That song Halsey performed sounded JUST like "Needed Me". Like, bitch. Thief? Even her outfit was Rihanna inspired. — What's that? FAX. (@iHateChanelle) May 22, 2017

Anyone else think @halsey performance looked like the saddest @rihanna rip off you ever did see? — murderface (@MayaTrammell) May 22, 2017

Halsey did not comment on her own social media accounts about the hate from Rihanna’s fans, so it definitely seems like she’s not letting it get to her! Starting this fall, Halsey will be hitting the road for a massive arena tour, which runs from the end of September until the end of November. Fans absolutely freaked out when she announced the tour dates earlier this month! Will you be checking her out on the road?!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Halsey stole Rihanna’s song? OR do they just happen to sound similar?

