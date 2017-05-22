Melania Trump Slaps Away Donald’s Hand While Walking In Israel — Awkward Video

REX/Shutterstock

Uh-oh, someone’s in the dog house! Melania Trump did NOT seemed pleased with her husband Donald Trump during their trip to Israel on May 22 — she even swatted him away when he tried to hold hands with her upon their arrival. Watch here!

Melania Trump and Donald Trump received a warm welcome from dozens of people when they arrived in Israel on May 22, but the First Lady didn’t seem happy about it. She walked alongside her husband with a stern look on her face, and at one point, when he reached out to take her hand, she seemingly whacked his hand away! Video from the couple making their red carpet entrance (literally) showed Melania brush off the POTUS’ gesture and keeping her distance from him as they prepared to meet with their greeters. It’s pretty hysterical, but also completely awkward!

Melania looked stunning in a white skirt, matching blazer and chunky belt for the Israel trip. She completed her poised look with her hair parted in the middle and cascading down her shoulders in loose waves, while President Trump wore a navy suit and red and white striped tie. Check out the video of Melania slapping Donald away as they arrived on the tarmac below!

The Trumps made their trip to Israel after a visit to Saudi Arabia, taking what is believed to be the first direct flight between the two countries. During the Israel visit, Trump will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following allegations that he disclosed classified information to Russia that he received from Israel. “Just so you understand, I never mentioned the word or the name Israel,” he said ahead of the meeting. PM Netanyahu insisted to reporters at the airport that intelligence cooperation between the U.S. and Israel is “terrific.”

It appears First Lady Melania Trump slaps away Pres. Trump's hand as he reaches to hold it while on tarmac in Israel pic.twitter.com/rWsYlrEJeS — Niraj Warikoo (@nwarikoo) May 22, 2017

