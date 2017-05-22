Christie Brinkley, 63, Shares Diet & Workout That Makes Her Look Years Younger

REX/Shutterstock

Christie Brinkley, 63, does not look a day over 30 & she finally shared her diet & workout secrets that make her look so young & you have to hear what they are!

It’s no secret that Christie Brinkley, 63, looks absolutely flawless and we always wonder how she manages to look so incredible, and no, it’s not her amazing cosmetics line, Christie Brinkley Authentic Skincare, it’s her diet and workout. Christie explained the New Idea, what her workout and diet consists of and she said she sees results from her vegetarian diet and exercising regularly.

Christie told the mag, “I truly think my vegetarian diet plays a huge role (in looking younger).” She want on to explain that she became a “lifelong vegetarian” ever since she read about slaughterhouses and she decided she was “not going to be a part of that system.” As for diets, she explained, “We have to stop thinking of healthy eating as a ‘diet’, which I call deny-eting. It’s like you are denying something you should be having. Instead you need to have a paradigm shift and be like: ‘I have the opportunity to gift myself.'”

Christie was candid with the mag, admitting that she has tried plastic surgery, “a tiny, minute amount. I just do it if I have a line I don’t like, not to look hugely different.” She also said she’s constantly moving, “because you rust if you don’t. You can never get tired of yoga.” Wow, how inspiring is Christie?

What do you guys think of Christie’s diet and workout?

