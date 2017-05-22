Ariana Grande Concert Tragedy: Katy Perry & More Stars Mourn Deaths At Manchester Show

REX/Shutterstock

So devastating! Multiple fans were killed at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England after a stampede that followed an explosion. Katy Perry, Demi Lovato and more celebs are sending their thoughts and prayers to the victims, and we’ve got their tweets.

What a tragedy! Thousands of fans packed Manchester Arena on May 22 looking forward to a fun-filled concert by Ariana Grande, but instead the night turned into a deadly disaster. There are reports of an explosion followed by a stampede to get out of the place as terrified concertgoers ran for their lives. Police are now reporting “multiple fatalities” at the event as friends of fans inside the arena are desperately trying to reach their pals to make sure they’re okay, many without success. Over 50 kids were separated from their parents and are being held at a nearby hotel until they can be reunited. In what should have been one of the most joyful nights of their young lives, and now there are reports that up to 20 young people are now dead with over 100 people injured.

Celebrities immediately took to Twitter to send their condolences, with Cher, 71, tweeting “MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER…HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND.” Katy Perry, 32, was incredibly moved as well, posting “Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande‘s show.” Halsey, 22, added her thoughts by tweeting, “What is happening in Manchester is absolutely terrifying. Praying everyone effected has found safety and hope Ariana is okay :( Jesus.”

The Hunger Games star Sam Claflin, 30 responded to reports that terrorism might be involved, tweeting “My thoughts are with Manchester… Come on now – what is happening to this world? This can’t be the new normal.” Demi Lovato, 24, kept her messsage simple by tweeting “My prayers are with you Manchester.”

My prayers are with you Manchester — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017

MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER…HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND — Cher (@cher) May 22, 2017

Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 22, 2017

Thinking of all our friends and fans in Manchester 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/LbTVv2u8QB — Duran Duran (@duranduran) May 22, 2017

