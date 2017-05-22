BTS Interview: K-Pop Group Reveals Their Plans To Take America By Storm

REX/Shutterstock

BTS, otherwise known as the seven-piece group from Seoul that beat out Justin Bieber for Top Social Artist at the Billboard Music Awards on May 21, is everywhere. We caught up with the guys at the BBMAs to hear about their upcoming American debut, and you won’t be disappointed!

BTS managed to break Justin Bieber‘s undefeated streak as the Top Social Artist at the 2017 BBMAs in Las Vegas, and we spoke to Jimin, 21, as the K-pop group made their red carpet debut. Below, we talk about their plans to release an album in America, what they do in their (limited) spare time, and more! Then, click through our gallery to see exclusive BTS pics from the Billboard red carpet.

BTS is about to embark on a super-sold out American tour, but first, they’re getting their feet wet on the award show circuit. “The Billboard Music Awards, they’re amazing! We’re so excited,” Jimin tells us. “Billboard is where everything charts in the world, so being here is a major success for us,” he adds. “We are so honored to be here, because there are so many great artists present, and it’s a ‘proving ground’ for us. It’s crazy!” Crazy, perhaps, but not so unbelievable if you consider that they have the bestselling K-pop album in the U.S. to date.

As for when we can expect an American record release from Jimin and his bandmates Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Rap Monster, V and Jungkook? Jimin doesn’t have a date for us yet, but it’s definitely in the works. “Yeah, we don’t have one yet,” he says, “But we will!” Phew.

Of course, we also had to address the throng of screaming girls that nearly drowned out the group’s interview with HollywoodLife.com. “They are all very passionate,” Jimin winks. Right on cue, the crowd started screaming again, which had all of BTS laughing.

Finally, Jimin and the rest of the guys have a favorite activity during downtime: video games. “Call of Duty, Winning 11 and Grand Theft Auto,” Jimin says, listing favorites. We’ve just got one more question: can we come over and play?

Catch BTS on tour now!

