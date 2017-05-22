Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt: Why She’d ‘Hate It’ If He Started Dating Other Women

REX/Shutterstock

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie may not still be an item, but that doesn’t mean she wants him to move on. In fact, the idea of him being with someone else REALLY irritates her. We EXCLUSIVELY found out why Angelina doesn’t want Brad to start dating again, and it sounds pretty rough!

Oh, dear. After Angelina Jolie’s painful split from her husband, Brad Pitt, 53, it looks like she doesn’t want him to meet anyone new. Unfortunately, the thought of her ex being in another relationship makes her feel the absolute worst. “Angelina wouldn’t be happy to learn Brad had started dating someone else — at all!” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She may have broken up with him, but that doesn’t mean she wants anyone else to have him!”

Apparently, that green-eyed monster feeling is one of Angelina’s traits, but she’s also thinking about what’s best for the kids. “Angie has a really bad jealous streak and she can’t bear the thought of Brad moving on with someone else, plus, she would hate it for the kids to be around another woman,” our insider shares. It sounds like an difficult situation, but at least the actress has her children who have been helpful in this heartbreaking time. We discovered on May 21 that her oldest son, Maddox, 15, has been his mother’s rock.

“[Maddox] has really stepped up as the man of the house — Madd is Angie’s cheerleader and chief protector, and he rallies the troops whenever she’s feeling down or blue,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The bond between Madd and Angie is amazing, so strong and unbreakable…he would literally do anything for his mom.” It’s so nice that Angelina has her son for support! It probably also helps that she’s taken a fresh start buying a new home in Los Angeles.

“Everyone in the family is happy that Angelina has decided to buy a place a mile away from Brad’s house,” the source shared. “Angelina chose her new home because it is close to Brad’s, the only home her children know. Angie’s new place is in the same ritzy Los Angeles neighborhood about a mile and a half away from Brad, in Los Feliz, where the kids have grown up.”

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Angelina would be upset over Brad dating someone else? Throw us a comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.