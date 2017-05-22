Fashion For Relief Gala Best Dressed At Cannes: Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner & More

REX/Shutterstock

Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner led the fashionable pack at Naomi Campbell’s annual Fashion for Relief Gala and fashion show in Cannes, where they managed to show off a slew of looks as they rocked the runway and the red carpet — but who do you think was best dressed?

There’s no denying the fact that the Cannes Film Festival is incredibly fashionable, but nothing gets the chic model crowd together quite like Naomi Campbell‘s annual Fashion for Relief Gala and runway show — and that proved to be the case on May 21, as everyone from Naomi’s pal, Kate Moss, to Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid rocked the red carpet before strutting their stuff on the runway — and the fashion was beyond fierce!

Bella Hadid looked simply stunning as she rocked the red carpet in a silver embellished gown that clung to her figure — and she showed off way more when she stormed the runway at the annual show, looking beyond glam in a plunging mini. She managed to show off a total of four looks throughout the night, trading her embellished, semi-sheer gown for two flouncy minis.

While Bella’s dress served up some serious glitz and glam, her BFF, Kendall Jenner, opted for a more casual yet equally as dramatic approach when she stepped out in a tiny pair of tight denim shorts, which highlighted her endless model legs. Black pumps elongated her svelte frame as she paired the denim with a dramatic blouse that featured a voluminous structured shoulder and a train — and she was all smiles as she rocked the red carpet. Kendall also strutted down the runway, where she showed off three more outfits before slipping into a silver dress — she managed to show off a total of five looks.

Heidi Klum stuck to her signature style in a sexy mini that looked fabulous on the model, while the woman of the night, Naomi Campbell, looked gorgeous in a gown. Both Heidi and Naomi, along with Kate Moss, also strutted down the runway.

See all the glam moments from the Fashion for Relief event and VOTE and let us know who you think deserves the best dressed title.

