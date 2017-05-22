Bella Hadid ‘Flirting Up A Storm’ With Newly Single Boxer Anthony Joshua

REX/Shutterstock

From a ‘Star Boy’ to a sports star! Bella Hadid has moved on from The Weeknd, according to a new report on May 22! She’s reportedly been getting flirty with sexy boxer, Anthony Joshua! Get the romance scoop, right here!

Well, what do we have here? Bella Hadid, 20, has a bit of a crush on British boxer, Anthony Joshua, 27, according to The Sun, May 21. The pair first laid eyes on each other at GQ’s Men of the Year Awards in Sept 2016 at the Tate Modern in London; and, things have apparently been steamy ever since. “When they first met they chatted and got on well, but Bella took a bit of a shine to Anthony,” a source told the site. Ironically, she and her ex, The Weeknd, 27, split just two months after she met Anthony.

Since they met, “she’s kept up with his career and has been subtly hinting at her interest with some interaction on Instagram – and he has been reciprocating.” Wow! Bella actually follows the heavyweight world champion on Instagram.

Bella and Anthony have reportedly been sending flirty messages to each other. And, fans have apparently caught them in the midst of cute exchanges on online; “liking” each other’s photos and playing coy on social media.

And, the timing couldn’t be more perfect! — “Anthony is now single again,” the source said. “He split up with his girlfriend after an on/off patch, but he feels like it really is over this time.” Anthony was dating his reported school sweetheart and yoga instructor, Nicole Osbourne. The exes allegedly share a son together.

Bella is also single and living it up. We mean, just check out her latest outing in Cannes [below], where she fondled Emily Ratajkowski‘s breasts. Anyway, Bella has been single since she and The Weeknd split after almost two years together in Nov. 2016. While she was admittedly “hurt” after the breakup, Bella’s now in a much better place.

“It’s like I’m finally getting to the point where I can just think about what I want to do and the places I want to go,” she revealed about life after her split, in an interview with Grazia magazine. “I want to be as independent as possible and worry about myself rather than anyone else,” she continued. Bella’s interview came just one week after her ex made his red carpet debut with his new girlfriend, Selena Gomez, 24.

Both Bella and Anthony have been consumed with work and spending time with their friends and family. However, it seems like the timing couldn’t be more right for these two to link up! We’ll have to wait and see how this one plays out!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bella and Anthony make a cute couple?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.